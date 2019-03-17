A Florida kindergarten teacher and her boyfriend have been charged with producing child porn and molesting a child, police say.

Audra Mabel, 34, faces child pornography charges after investigators discovered video of a molestation that she sent to her boyfriend, Justin Ritchie, 36. Police discovered the video during a separate investigation centering on allegations that Ritchie molested another child, Fox News reported.

Sanford, Florida, police arrested Ritchie on March 8 after the mother of a pre-school child told police that the man had inappropriately touched the girl “many times,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Investigators say that Ritchie was in possession of 11 videos allegedly featuring Mabel and a child. Mabel reportedly recorded the videos between 2016 and 2017 in Michigan where she was a first grade teacher. The child in the video was not one of her students.

One video also allegedly shows Mabel exposing herself to the camera before turning the camera to reveal she was standing in a classroom full of small children.

Since the videos were recorded, Mabel took a job at Spring Lake Elementary School in the Seminole County Public School District.

A district spokesman said that Mabel was hired full time in December but has now been fired in the wake of the charges. The school hastened to add that none of the children alleged to have been molested were students in Florida.

The pair are being held without bond in the Seminole County Jail.

