Man in Unicorn Costume Robs Maryland Convenience Store

Baltimore County police were called to a convenience store after a man dressed in a unicorn costume reportedly drew a crowbar and robbed the place on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the High’s store located in the 13500 block of Long Green Pike after the strongarm robbery occurred just before 5 a.m. Store workers said the unicorn-garbed suspect drove off in a silver passenger car, WJZ reported.

“The details on the call noted that the suspect was dressed as a unicorn and had a crowbar as a weapon in the crime,” Lt. Andrea Bylen said in a statement to the media.

Officers quickly wrapped the case up after finding the silver car with two suspects still inside.

“The suspect vehicle was fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, so much so the officers had a difficult time catching and locating that vehicle,” Bylen added.

The driver of the vehicle led police on a short high-speed chase that ended when the suspect crashed his car and ground to a halt.

“It was traveling at a high rate of speed. Ultimately, when they tried to catch up to it, the car was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Manor Road,” Bylen concluded.

The suspects were quickly taken into custody with no further incident and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

No charges have been announced for either occupant of the car, but it is likely that the suspect’s day was not all unicorns and rainbows.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.