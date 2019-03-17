Police: Suspected Burglar Found Dead, Crushed by 900-Pound Safe

Homeowners in Indiana found a suspected burglar’s body fatally crushed by a 900-pound safe, local authorities announced this week.

The Marion Police Department announced Thursday that it received a call from a homeowner, George Hollingsworth, reporting a suspected break-in.

Hollingsworth told the authorities he thought a burglar broke into his garage on Tuesday because his door frame suffered some damage, but he could not tell what items had been stolen due to the clutter.

When the Indiana homeowner cleared out his garage the following day to account for any missing items, he discovered a body crushed underneath his 900-pound antique safe which apparently fell over, Marion Police Department’s Deputy Chief Stephen D. Dorsey said.

“My mind couldn’t comprehend it,” Hollingsworth told WXIN. “I would have rather seen him steal stuff and get out than die like that. What a horrible way to die.”

Members of the Marion Fire Department arrived at the residence to help Hollingsworth raise the safe so officials could take the body away, police said.

Officials identified the suspected burglar as Jeremiah A. Disney, 28, after a medical examiner performed an autopsy on the body on Thursday.

Police are in the process of investigating the incident.