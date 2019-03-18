Fresno Man Allegedly Drove by Police Department in Stolen Car

Jason Kirscher of Fresno was arrested after allegedly driving by the Clovis Police Department and attempting to escape police in a stolen Honda Accord.

Kirscher, 41, allegedly fled police for 8.5 miles before a spike strip ended the chase. The “probationer” drove right past the Clovis Police Department headquarters in the stolen vehicle around midnight on Friday.

After spotting the stolen car, police pulled Kirscher over. Rather than allow himself to be taken into custody, he rammed a squad car and drove away, according to authorities. After he was finally stopped, Kirscher tried to flee on foot but was apprehended as he tried — and failed — to jump a fence.

Clovis police posted a photo of Kirscher on their Facebook page, stating he was “combative” and caused “minor injury” to one officer. According to the post, Kirscher has been charged with vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, probation violation, threatening a police officer, and evading a police officer.

Kirscher remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail.