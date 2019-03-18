VIDEO: Spring Break Revelers Involved in Brawl on Miami Street

Several spring break revelers got a little unruly in Miami Beach this weekend after the group of mostly women began smacking and punching each other in the middle of the street, according to a shocking video making the rounds on social media.

The video, which first surfaced on Saturday, showed the revelers dressed in swimsuits brawling in the middle of the street while the vehicles lined up around them honked their horns in the hopes the brawlers would take the fight elsewhere.

But the revelers showed no sign of slowing down as they continued to slog each other while a few young men filmed the incident using their cellphones.

It is unclear from the video what caused the massive brawl, or whether Miami Beach police responded to the incident.

This is not the only instance where spring break revelers caused mayhem in Miami Beach this weekend. WSVN reported that a group of young men started brawling in the streets at 4 a.m. on Thursday, repeatedly pummeling the victim to the ground.

Miami Beach Police and Fire responded to the scene to disperse the crowds but did not make any arrests in that incident.