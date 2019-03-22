Alan Dershowitz to FBI: Investigate Me — Please!

Harvard Law School professor emeritus and noted criminal defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz is asking the FBI to investigate him — to clear his name.

In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, “I Want to Be Investigated by the FBI,” Dershowitz recalls being falsely accused of sexual misconduct in 2015.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Dershowitz proclaimed his innocence, and was vindicated when the opposing lawyers representing the accuser were forced to admit their “mistake.”

However, he says, the saga has continued:

When I continued to fight back, I received information that a lawyer for my accuser was looking for another woman to accuse me. The second accuser was even less credible than the first. She had already falsely accused several prominent people—but not me—of having abused her when she was in her early 20s. She had also sent hundreds of pages of emails to a reporter for the New York Post claiming that she had sex tapes of Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson. The Post did not pursue the story. None of which stopped the lawyer from filing an affidavit from this noncredible woman, now in her 30s, claiming that she had been a 22-year-old “trafficking” victim and—falsely—that I had sex with her. The second accusation—no matter how incredible—convinced even some in the established media that I must be guilty. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire” became the mantra. A better metaphor is that a gang of arsonists are torching my reputation.

Dershowitz is therefore calling on the FBI to investigate him — and the accusers:

I’ve decided, therefore, to do something unusual: I’m asking federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to open a criminal investigation of me. But not of me alone—of my accusers as well. All three of us have filed sworn affidavits in federal court. These affidavits are in irreconcilable conflict: I have sworn that I never met either of them; they have both sworn that I engaged in sexual acts with them. Either I have committed perjury or they have.

