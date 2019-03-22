Montreal Priest Stabbed During Morning Mass

A priest was stabbed during Friday’s morning mass at Montreal’s Saint Joseph’s Oratory, according to emerging reports.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reports Father Claude Grou, who serves as rector of the oratory, was rushed to a hospital while one man has been arrested, according to a statement from Céline Barbeau, a spokesperson for the oratory.

“We are waiting to hear more details about what happened and how he is,” she added.

Priest stabbed at St-Joseph’s Oratory this morning during mass – suspect under arrest and Father Claude Grou taken to hospital with what police say are light wounds to the upper body pic.twitter.com/AtBmjArUOn — Breakfast Television & CityNews Montreal (@BTCityNewsMTL) March 22, 2019

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told reporters that the priest suffered light injuries to his upper body.

VIDEO of the Montreal priest stabbing https://t.co/yqBfSqkdPS pic.twitter.com/6NwfbzY0nZ — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 22, 2019

Police said parishioners called 911 at 8:40 a.m. EST and the suspected knifeman was in church security’s custody upon officers’ arrival. The suspect allegedly charged at the priest from the back of the rectory and stabbed him with a “sharp weapon,” according to Barbeau.

CTV reporter Rob Lurie shared a photo of police taking the suspect into custody. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and has black hair and a beard.

Police arrested this man at oratory following stabbing of a priest this morning @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/H8hr6vPr5c — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) March 22, 2019

The suspect will undergo a series of interviews with investigators Friday.