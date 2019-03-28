A man arrested for possession of illegal drugs found in his socks allegedly told police that the socks he was wearing weren’t his, according to reports.

Police in Austintown, Ohio, arrested Damien K. Clark Jr., 20, after the drugs were found in his socks during a traffic stop, according to Fox 13.

Officers pulled Clark over last Saturday for failure to use his turn signal, but upon approaching his vehicle, officers reported that Clark smelled heavily of marijuana. Police also said they spied loose clumps of marijuana on the car’s floorboards.

Police say they then did a thorough search of the suspect and his vehicle and discovered cocaine inside one of the socks he was wearing.

When asked about the illegal drug in his socks, the suspect reportedly told police, “these aren’t my socks.”

Police also found the drug Alprazolam on his person, but Clark reportedly said that drugs weren’t his and that he had them because “someone gave me the pills to hold, we were at a party.”

A baggie with an unknown white substance was also found in his shirt pocket, according to the police report.

When Clark was booked, he was discovered to have $750 in cash in his pocket and another pill of an unknown substance in his other sock that he said he “forgot” he had there.

Police booked Clark under suspicion of conveying drugs and drug abuse. He remains in jail on a $16,250 bond.

Clark will next appear in court on April 3.

