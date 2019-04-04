Burned Body Found in Storage Facility May Be Missing Staten Island Teacher

Police say that a burned body found in a storage facility in Staten Island, New York, may be that of a missing school teacher.

First-grade teacher Jeanine Cammarata, 37, has not been seen since Saturday when her boyfriend says she disappeared after a flurry of suspicious text messages saying she “needed a break.”

But now investigators have reported finding a body covered with air fresheners in the Staten Island storage facility.

“It’s an active investigation,” New York Police Department (NYPD) Assistant Chief William Aubry said, according to the Daily News. “We have search warrants (we will) continue to execute, forensic evidence to examine, witnesses to speak to, video and electronic evidence to review.”

But police say that her estranged husband, Michael, is a prime suspect and that they have video showing that the man drove to the facility and was seen carrying a large plastic container.

The video reportedly shows Michael Cammarata and a second person toting the large plastic bin into the facility.

The teacher and mother of three disappeared two days before she was set to appear in a court case concerning her divorce proceedings, according to reports.

Friends and family of the missing teacher told the media that she led a life of fear and abuse at the hands of her husband. Michael Cammarata was reportedly agitated over accusations that his wife was cheating on him. Family members said Jeanine told people that she feared for her life when she was around her husband.

Police arrested Michael Cammarata after being charged Wednesday with assault, stalking, and harassment. Prosecutors have not yet announced if he will be charged with murder now that the remains have been found.

