One Dead, One Wounded in Virginia Naval Air Station Shooting

One person is dead and another injured Friday morning following a shooting at a Virginia Naval air station, one U.S. military official has confirmed to NBC News.

Virginia Beach Fire Department said the Naval Air Station Oceana was placed on lockdown during the shooting, which occurred in the base’s parking lot. The incident was reportedly prompted by a domestic disturbance.

In a Facebook post, the air station confirmed the suspected shooter has been “contained” and the victim was transported to a hospital.

A previous post by the air station said that the shooting was “not a drill.”

No further details are known at this time.