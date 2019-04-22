Report: Easter Bunny Wades into Fight with Paws Flying in Florida

It appears that after delivering baskets of goodies to the world’s children on Sunday, the Easter Bunny took an evening break for a pub crawl in Orlando, Florida, and then apparently got himself caught up in a street brawl.

The original video, from Instagram user Workfth, shows two people tussling on the sidewalk on Orange Avenue on Sunday night when suddenly a man dressed as a giant white fluffy bunny jumps in with paws flailing, according to WESH TV.

HOPPIN’ MAD: The Easter Bunny landed a few punches before an Orlando police officer stepped in and broke up this brawl: https://t.co/tZ1PJoQWlr pic.twitter.com/D5EZihnifZ — WESH 2 News (@WESH) April 22, 2019

Another video angle of the incident shows the bunny hopping mad and taunting the fighters after he is pushed out of the melee by the police.

This is Dowtown Orlando. The Easter Bunny came and broke up a fight between a homeless man and a woman and saved Easter. He has risen. don’t ever try the bunny or you’ll catch these hands right on Orange Ave pic.twitter.com/euJlhHoQR6 — Uncle Drewgarte Ἴ (@jamesugarte) April 22, 2019

Ultimately, Orlando Sgt. David Baker said no one was seriously injured and no one was charged.

“The officer on-scene broke up the incident and dispersed the parties involved,” Baker said. “No arrests or reports were completed.”

Next stop for this bumptious bunny, a meeting with Dana White to sponsor the newest fight game; the Ultimate Bunny Fighting Championship league.

