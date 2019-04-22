Report: Easter Bunny Wades into Fight with Paws Flying in Florida

A battle on the streets of Orlando, Florida, was busted up Sunday due to a man in an Easter Bunny costume.
It appears that after delivering baskets of goodies to the world’s children on Sunday, the Easter Bunny took an evening break for a pub crawl in Orlando, Florida, and then apparently got himself caught up in a street brawl.

The original video, from Instagram user Workfth, shows two people tussling on the sidewalk on Orange Avenue on Sunday night when suddenly a man dressed as a giant white fluffy bunny jumps in with paws flailing, according to WESH TV.

Another video angle of the incident shows the bunny hopping mad and taunting the fighters after he is pushed out of the melee by the police.

Ultimately, Orlando Sgt. David Baker said no one was seriously injured and no one was charged.

“The officer on-scene broke up the incident and dispersed the parties involved,” Baker said. “No arrests or reports were completed.”

Next stop for this bumptious bunny, a meeting with Dana White to sponsor the newest fight game; the Ultimate Bunny Fighting Championship league.

