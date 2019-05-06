A Georgia man convicted of keeping a 16-year-old girl in a dog cage and treating her as a sexual slave received time served and will not have to serve any more jail time.

Michael Wysolovski, 33, was sentenced to ten years of probation, but no further jail time than the eight months he has already served while his case was heard. Wysolovski pleaded guilty on May 2 to first-degree cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody, according to Fox 29.

He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Wysolovski was arrested after police discovered he was keeping a North Carolina teenager in a dog cage and was forcing her to perform sex acts on him for food. Wysolovski escaped charges of child abuse because the age of consent in Georgia is 16 and the girl turned 16 before he picked her up in 2017 on the side of the road in Charlotte, near her home.

The convict met the girl in an online chat room for anorexia and convinced her he could help with her condition. He also played on troubles with her parents to convince her to leave them and come live with him.

Prosecutors say that Wysolovski upped the abuse over time and eased the girl into the lifestyle. Eventually, he forced her to stay in the cage and withheld food from her to force her to do his bidding.

Prosecutors dropped rape and aggravated sodomy charges in a plea deal leaving the suspect pleading guilty to first-degree cruelty to children, and interstate interference with custody.

Wysolovski claimed that his treatment of the girl was meant to help cure her of anorexia. He also said he was trying to give her a better life than her parents.

The girl was found malnourished, and suffering a ringworm infection, and spinal problems from being forced to stay in the wire dog cage for extended periods of time.

In a victim statement, the girl told the court, “The psychological damage Michael Wysolovski inflicted is beyond imagination.”

