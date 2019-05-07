Texas Child Dies After Falling and Being Impaled on Iron Fence

WARNER TODD HUSTON

An 11-year-old Fort Worth boy accidentally fell onto the post of an iron fence he was climbing and died from being impaled, police say.

According to a police report, a group of teens and pre-teens were playing in a chained off pool area of an apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas, and when security guards yelled for the kids to get out, one boy fell as he tried to climb the iron fencing around the pool, the Star Telegram reported.

Jean Pierre Mwenge, 11, tried to climb the fence to get away from security but slipped and fell onto an iron post. The post impaled the boy’s midsection, and he later died from the injury, Fort Worth police officer Bradley Perez said.

The child was rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center where he was died shortly after 8 p.m.

Police are calling the incident a tragic accident, but an investigation is still underway.

