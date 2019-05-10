Florida Man Who Tortured Child with Shock Collar Commits Suicide in Jail

A Florida man who used a shock collar and other implements including a BB gun to torture his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter was found hanged in his jail cell, police say.

Andrew Bennett Ross Celauis, 37, attempted to commit suicide in his jail cell on May one and ultimately died at a hospital from his attempt on May 7, according to the Associated Press.

Celauis was arrested on April nine and charged with abusing the girl after her mother brought her to the hospital to be treated for ringworm marks that later turned out to be burn marks.

After a police investigation, officials accused Celauis of abusing the child unbeknown to the mother. The investigation found that Celauis shot BBs at the girl, put a shock collar on her and electrocuted her repeatedly, and even jumped on her bed wearing a werewolf mask and waking her from sleep to frighten her. Police also said that he made the girl wear the shock collar to bed and waited until she was asleep to begin shocking her.

Despite the suspect’s suicide, police are continuing the investigation into the abuse. “We’re looking for any additional victims, and anyone who might have had knowledge of the crimes being committed and failed to report them,” Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said.

Morgan also warned that if someone knew about Celauis’ abuse of the girl, they, too, can be prosecuted for the abuse. “We’ll continue with this case, and if we find out there are those who failed to report the abuse of children, they may be facing charges, too,” he said.

