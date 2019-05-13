Florida Police Find ‘Snarling Woman’ with Seven Syringes in Her Vagina

Florida police arrested a “snarling” woman at a Burger King who was later found to have seven syringes filled with an unidentified liquid hidden inside her vagina.

The erratic behavior of Jeymie Wescott, 35, alarmed employees at a Largo Burger King enough to prompt them to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, officers found Wescott to be combative and “snarling and yelling” at them, the Daily Mail reported.

In their written report, deputies said that they saw “several indicators of narcotics usage” in the St. Petersburg resident’s behavior and they took her into custody.

During the arrest, officers thought they “felt something hard” in her crotch when she was patted down on the scene. She was reportedly warned that if back at the jailhouse they find something hidden there, she would be charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility.

Wescott reportedly refused to tell officers what she had hidden and was taken to jail.

Indeed, once at the station, the suspect reportedly pulled from her vagina a total of seven syringes with a thus far undisclosed liquid in them. She was then hit with the additional charges of introducing contraband into the facility.

Wescott also faces charges of drug use, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

The suspect posted $300 bond last Wednesday and will have to appear in court later this month.

Wescott has a rap sheet including arrests for DUI, methamphetamine possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.

