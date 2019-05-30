Chick-fil-A Has Hilarious Response to Car That Smashed into Dining Area

A Georgia Chick-fil-A is apparently not going to let a car smashing through its dining area ruin their day.

A police chase ended in the worst way, Tuesday, when the suspect driving a stolen car smashed through the storefront of an Athens, Georgia, Chick-fil-A, Fox News reported.

Fortunately, it was very early in the morning, before the restaurant opened, and there were very few people in the store.

The teenage girl fleeing police — who was also not seriously injured — was taken into custody, according to the Athens Police Department. A teenage passenger, also unharmed, was detained then released to his parents.

Despite the shocking incident and the total destruction of its dining area, the restaurant put on its best face by snapping a photo featuring its famous black and white cow holding a sign helpfully guiding folks toward the proper drive-thru area.

One sign held up by the Chick-fil-A cow reads “cars this way,” and includes an arrow pointing towards the drive-thru. The second reads “not this way,” with an arrow pointing towards the boarded-up window where the car ended up inside the restaurant.

A car drove thru one of the @ChickfilA’s in my hometown and they’re really handling it in the best way possible. 😂 📸: @accfire pic.twitter.com/9Rpj35D1P3 — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) May 28, 2019

The store has made no other statement other than its social media post, and it is business as usual otherwise.

