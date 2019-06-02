Woman Flees Her Rapist by Jumping from Window

A 29-year-old woman jumped out a window in a Queens apartment building Thursday night to flee from a man accused of sexually assaulting her.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Rape in the vicinity of 224 street and 130 Ave. #Laurleton #Queens #NYPD105precinct on 05/30/19 between 6:00 AM & 12:00 PM ὋReward up to $2500👓Seen him ? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall #NYPDDetective pic.twitter.com/OdRiYmw5qm — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 2, 2019

The New York Police Department (NYPD) tweeted Saturday evening the alleged attacker raped and punched the 29-year-old victim on Thursday evening between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. She leaped out her window hoping, she could flee her attacker.

The force of the blows and her attempt to escape caused her to suffer at least one facial fracture, Fox 5 News reported.

Authorities say she suffered the facial fracture after jumping out the window to escape the alleged perpetrator.

The attacker, identified by police as Michael Hosang, 53, allegedly fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pick up truck and he remains at large.

Police are asking people with additional information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, visit their website, or send a message to @NYPDTips on Twitter.