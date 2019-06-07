Report: Cops Arrest 80 at Mexican-Run Cockfight in Virginia

Cops arrested numerous suspected illegal aliens and drug-traffickers at an illegal cockfight in Patrick County, Virginia, according to a report in the Martinsville Bulletin.

Eighty people were arrested at the cockfight, while 40 people allegedly escaped on foot as the officers raided the site, said the Bulletin:

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in an email Sunday that more than 50 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 435 Long Branch Road at 1245 p.m. on Saturday. Smith said the site was the venue, and had been on multiple past occasions, for illegal cockfighting. Evidence collected during the investigation shows that the operation is Mexican-based, and participants from as far as Texas and Georgia allegedly traveled to engage in the illegal activity, according to Smith. Cock fighting is classified as a felony under Virginia law. … Cash, methamphetamine, firearms, multiple-edged weapons and assorted property, including vehicles, were seized from the property.

The article provides the name of the 80 arrested people. Nearly all have Hispanic names and live in nearby North Carolina. The cockfight was arranged by a Mexican-run operation, the article says.

Police reports say Mexican drug gangs use low-level couriers to distribute small quantities of drugs to rural customers, like pizza delivery services deliver pizzas.

The couriers are often illegal migrants who minimize their legal risks by transporting small quantities of drugs. If caught, they are usually returned to Mexican by the United States and sometimes get back pay from the drug rings.

The same business model was spotlighted in March when a federal grand jury indicted 12 alleged gang members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel for distributing and selling drugs.

The Department of Justice press release said:

Harrisonburg, VIRGINIA – A federal grand jury sitting in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg has indicted 12 members of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a Mexican-based criminal organization considered by the Department of Justice to be one of the five most dangerous transnational organizations in the world, on federal drug conspiracy charges, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced today. “CJNG is one of the most dangerous drug cartels in the world, and its members and associates are actively operating in the Shenandoah Valley and Southside Virginia,” United States Attorney Cullen stated today. “Dismantling organized drug activity and staunching the flow of deadly substances like heroin and cocaine into our communities are among my top priorities as U.S. attorney. I am grateful that our federal, state, and local partners share this goal and for their hard work during the course of this investigation.” … As part of the conspiracy, it is alleged that the defendants maintained a series of residential properties in and around Axton for the purpose of receiving, storing, packaging, and distributing multiple kilograms of cocaine and multiple pounds of marijuana which they had received directly from members of CJNG. These drugs were then allegedly shipped to Winchester, and elsewhere throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, for redistribution.

Illegal immigrants are easily able to migrate into Virginia and other states because Congress does not provide border agencies with the legal authority, funds, and resources to catch, jail, and deter migrants, or to jail the many employers who hire hard-working, compliant, low-wage illegal aliens who live in the United States.