Florida Man Tells Authorities Cocaine on His Nose Is Not His

Twenty-year-old Fabricio Tueros Jimenez was arrested on Monday at a traffic stop with 250 grams of marijuana, 13 Xanax pills, and cocaine on his nose.

Despite his protests that the cocaine dusting his nostrils did not belong to him, Jimenez was arrested at the scene in Hillsborough County, Florida. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jimenez’s nose was swabbed and tested positive for the illegal drug. He was then searched and more cocaine was found on his person.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop where the passenger, Fabricio Tueros Jimenez 01/05/99, had a white powdery substance on his nose. Jimenez’s nose was swabbed positive for cocaine. Deputies found a bag of Marijuana, Xanax pills & a small bag of cocaine. Jimenez was arrested. pic.twitter.com/Pb06sj8ibM — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 10, 2019

The sheriff’s office tweeted the arrest and then published a more extensive description on its official Facebook page. “SOMETHING DOESN’T SMELL RIGHT,” the post led, then outlined the scenario before concluding: “A search of Jimenez yielded a small baggy of powder cocaine concealed on him. Jimenez was arrested without incident but he attempted to tell the deputies the cocaine on his nose was not his!!!”

It does not appear that Hillsborough County will give him any credit for effort. “He doesn’t do cocaine,” one Facebook user commented on the post. “He just likes the way it smells.”