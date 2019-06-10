Police – Woman Sexually Abuses Infant Son: Sheriff Made Me Do It

A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy and a young mother were arrested Friday after a video surfaced of the sexual abuse of the woman’s one-year-old son.

Iyehesa Todd, a 26-year-old mother, was arrested after a shocking video allegedly showed her sexually abusing her one-year-old son, but more outrage was in store when the suspect accused 33-year-old Shadrick Jones of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Department of forcing her to perform the abuse as he recorded the scene.

The woman told investigators that she agreed to perform the sex act because she feared being arrested after Jones discovered she was wanted on several traffic violations, the Daily Mail reported.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau told the media that Todd said Jones told her it was his “fantasy” to see such sexual abuse.

“I’ve never seen anything so sickening and disgusting in my own life,” Chief Ambeau added:

RIGHT NOW: In news conference, Chief Ambeau calls the case disgusting, “I have never seen anything so sickening in my 16 years with law enforcement.” @WAFB pic.twitter.com/jXzgXHKI0L — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) June 8, 2019

Police reported finding child porn images on Jones’s devices after Todd’s arrest. He was then fired from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Department and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail.

Jones was charged with possession of child porn and principle to first-degree rape with no bond set.

Todd was charged with first-degree rape and incest and is currently housed in the Iberville Parish jail.

Chief Ambeau also noted that the child is now in the custody of a family member.

