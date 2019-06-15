Police: Woman, 10-Year-Old Found Dead in NYC

A ten-year-old girl and her mother were found dead inside their New York City apartment Saturday afternoon and a man suffered a bullet wound to his head, police said.

Police responded to a call at a Bronx apartment at 1:30 p.m. Saturday from a frantic relative telling an officer that a child was not breathing, the New York Daily News reported.

A child told the relative who called the authorities that the ten-year-old was not breathing, police sources told the New York Post.

Police arrived at the residence to find two teenagers, a 15 and a 17-year-old, waiting for authorities. It is believed that the teens were related to the mother.

It is unclear how the woman and the child died, but the New York Police Department (NYPD) said the girl did not die from a gunshot wound.

NBC 4 New York reported that the man was taken to a local hospital with a bullet wound to the head, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are currently investigating the situation at the Bronx residence as an attempted double-murder-suicide.