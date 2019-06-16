Father Allegedly ‘Executed’ Daughter over ‘Petty’ Baby Gate Argument

An argument in Washington state between a father and a daughter over installing a baby gate turned fatal, leaving the daughter dead, prosecutors said.

Authorities say Wendell Wilson, 68, allegedly shot his daughter Lila Wilson, 38, several times last Monday at their home in Renton near Seattle, Fox News reported.

Prosecutors say Wilson “executed his daughter” over the “petty argument” by shooting her six times, with the two of the bullets striking her head, nearby her infant 13-month-old son.

Wilson told the Seattle Times that the argument began over a dispute over whether the gate could fit inside the kitchen. Not too long after the dispute began, the argument got heated to the point of violence.

Documents obtained by Q13 News stated that he told investigators he brought out his gun and “shot her.”

Prosecutors say Wilson presents a “grave risk” to “the community” because he was willing to use violence to settle a petty argument.

KOMO reported that the 68-year-old is currently being held on $2 million bond for first-degree murder and is due back in court on June 27.