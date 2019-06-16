Man Allegedly Broke into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s NY Campaign Office

A Washington, DC, man is accused of breaking into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s New York campaign office on Saturday evening, police said.

The alleged trespasser broke into Ocasio-Cortez’s office in the Jackson Heights neighborhood before 5 p.m. Saturday and barricaded himself into a closet, the New York Post reported.

The man allegedly sprayed cops with a fire extinguisher before hiding out in a utility closet with a broken bottle. Police eventually hauled the man out and took him to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) then charged Douala Hashi, 31, on Sunday with criminal menacing, two counts of trespassing, and three counts of criminal mischief in connection with the incident.

Employees of the self-described socialist’s offices said Sunday that Hashi pulled a fire alarm and broke a security camera, but did not cause too much damage.

The freshman congresswoman was in D.C. when the event took place, far away from her constituents. In her comments on ABC’s This Week, she said former Vice President Joe Biden had not gained any support from women voters.