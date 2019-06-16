Police: Man Stole Pool Floats to Use for Sex

A Florida man is accused of stealing pool floats for sex because he wanted to avoid “raping women,” according to the authorities.

Police charged Christopher Monnin, 35, on Thursday with stealing flotation devices from pools located in the backyards of Palm Bay area homes.

“Defendant stated that he sexually gratifies himself with the pool floats instead of raping women,” the affidavit said.

Officers found Monnin on a bicycle carrying a white garbage bag around 1:25 a.m. Thursday when they discovered the flotation devices.

Monnin told authorities he had a garbage bag containing pool floats stolen from several homes, before leading them to an abandoned house containing 75 pool floats, WFLA reported.

He then told police the floats were his way of sexually gratifying himself instead of committing rapes against women.

Monnin was charged with burglary, petit theft, and criminal mischief. Florida Today reported that Monin is being held in the Brevard County Jail for under $16,000 bond.

The report also notes that Monin was arrested for a similar instance in 2008.