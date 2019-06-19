Police: Man Accused of Crashing Car That Severed Human Torso

Johnson allegedly yelled out his window saying he needed to get home and drove past a traffic stop. Investigators say he was driving in the wrong direction when he took an exit and blew out a tire on a curb.

Johnson allegedly crashed his vehicle into a utility pole, left the vehicle, and escaped the accident before police arrested him. The officer who arrested Johnson also turned off the vehicle.

When investigators searched the vehicle, an officer said he found a “human torso” located in the passenger floorboard close to the site of impact, WAFF reported.

WVLT reported that the torso did not have its lower half, but officers later found the other part of the body with a wallet attached it. Investigators used the wallet to identify the victim as Daryl Butler, whom they believe was the victim of the hit-and-run.

Authorities arrested Johnson on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, felony evading arrest, and driving on a revoked license.

Records state that Johnson was released on bond on Tuesday afternoon.