One individual was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after attempting to jump a fence near the White House, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

At approximately 2:45 pm an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Ave. The individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 19, 2019

Law enforcement officials are responding to the incident on the sidewalk of Pennsylvania Ave. Pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Ave. between 15th and 17th streets to include Lafayette Park. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 19, 2019

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller shared photos of the scene from the White House grounds.

US Secret Service clear press and camera crews from north grounds at WH due to security situation. No details yet. pic.twitter.com/fsV1gcxBVS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2019

Heavily armed Secret Service seen taking positions behind trees on the North Lawn of the WH. Press then cleared from the area. pic.twitter.com/1zc0R3jNdO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2019