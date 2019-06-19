Secret Service: Individual Arrested After Attempt to Jump Fence Near White House

A sign warning of a restricted area is posted on the temporary barricade in front of the fence line to the White House in Washington, DC, October 23, 2014. A suspect who climbed over the White House fence on October 22 was nabbed by Secret Service agents and dogs, a …
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
JOSHUA CAPLAN

One individual was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after attempting to jump a fence near the White House, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller shared photos of the scene from the White House grounds.

.

