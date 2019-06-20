Police: NYC Man Robbed, Drugged by Woman at Night Club

A New York City man from Queens was robbed and drugged by a woman who worked at a nightclub in Manhattan, police said.

The 25-year-old unidentified victim told the New York City Police Department (NYPD) that he met the woman at LAVO New York in Manhattan and went home with her to Queens early Monday.

He reportedly passed out at 2 a.m. after the woman allegedly gave him a drink, a law enforcement source told the New York Post Wednesday.

The victim awoke to find himself robbed of his $14,000 watch and $2,600 in cash, authorities said.

He later went to a local hospital in Queens as a precaution.

It is not uncommon for dastardly men and women to drug and rob their victims in search of cash and valuables at New York City night clubs. In May, a female suspect allegedly drugged a Queens man at a Manhattan night club, then stole a watch worth $11,000 and a wallet.

Police also noted that the thief racked up $4,849 in department store purchases at Bloomingdale’s.