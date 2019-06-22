Court: Man on Trial for Burglary Throws Feces at Judge, Misses

A Florida man’s trial for burglary was delayed after he allegedly attempted to throw feces at the judge and missed.

Dorleans Philidor, 33, was sitting in a wheelchair in the courtroom before closing arguments on Friday when he “cast feces” in the direction of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh and missed, the Miami Herald reported.

County law enforcement officers and corrections officers swarmed the scene while lawyers ran away from the commotion.

“It’s protein! It’s good for you!” Philidor yelled, according to witnesses.

Cleaning staff sanitized the courtroom before the trial was allowed to proceed. None of the jurors witnessed the incident.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court spokeswoman Eunice Sigler told the Associated Press Philidor defecated on himself while imprisoned in a holding cell Thursday.

Jurors then deliberated on Friday afternoon in a separate area for an hour before finding Philidor not guilty of the burglary charge against him. But despite the thumbs up from the jury, Philidor will not be leaving jail anytime soon.

Philidor is facing another trial for a grand theft auto charge, and it is unclear whether he will face charges for throwing feces in the courtroom.