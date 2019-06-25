A Texas couple has been charged with causing the death of their premature newborn daughter who was found dead from a severe beating in which she suffered 96 fractures.

Houston, Texas, resident Jason Paul Robin, 24, was charged with murdering baby Jazmine while 21-year-old Katharine Wyndham White was hit with charges of injury by omission, Fox 26 reported.

They have yet to enter a plea.

Jazmine was born early in May of 2018 but died ten weeks later on June 15 only 12 days after being brought home by Robin and White.

Doctors found the child with multiple bruises and contusions, and the police were called to the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital after doctors determined the child died of abuse. But an autopsy showed the extent of the brutal beating she allegedly suffered.

The autopsy showed the baby had multiple cuts on her face and scalp, but internally she suffered an incredible 96 fractures, including 71 rib fractures and a cracked skull.

“The evidence shows that Baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world. After a full and thorough investigation of the facts, we have filed charges, and will seek justice for young Jazmine,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

The suspects both face life in prison if convicted.

