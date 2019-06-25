Man Accused of Slaying Tinder Date Slashes Throat in Court

A man who allegedly used Tinder to lure and kill a 24-year-old Nebraska woman had a bloody outburst in court Monday after using an item to slash his throat.

Aubrey Trail, 52, who is on trial for murdering Sydney Loofe, 24, yelled out, “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all,” before he used a pen or a small blade to stab himself in the neck.

Trail stood up from his wheelchair for a short time before falling to the floor, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

According to a 1011 NOW report, authorities grabbed a first aid kit to stop the bleeding, and emergency medical personnel took an unconscious Trail out of the courtroom on a stretcher. His condition after the incident was unknown.

During Trail’s tirade shortly before he stabbed himself, he appeared to refer to Bailey Boswell, his 25-year-old alleged co-conspirator in the murder of Loofe.

Trail and Boswell face first-degree murder charges for allegedly plotting and carrying out Loofe’s abduction and killing. Loofe disappeared after going on a November 2017 date with Boswell, whom she met while using the dating app Tinder.

Authorities found Loofe’s dismembered body 19 days later wrapped in trash bags.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson said Trail will be handcuffed in court for the rest of his trial after the incident.