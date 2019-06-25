A Nebraska woman is avoiding jail time after she tried to compete with her half sister over who could have sex with their dad first.

Samantha Kershner, 21, was sentenced to nine months of probation in Hall County Court because investigators found out she married her biological dad, KHGI reported.

Kershner was initially charged with incest in the case but pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor false reporting.

Authorities say Kershner met her biological father Travis Fieldgrove, 40, at the age of 17 when she pleaded with her mother to reveal his identity, the New York Post reported.

The relationship did not start out as intimate, but the pair began sleeping with each other last September, sparking a “jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father,” according to court documents obtained by the Omaha World-Herald.

When police began prodding into the details of the relationship, Kershner and Fieldgrove married on October 1, 2018, court documents state.

DNA samples later revealed that there was a 99.999% probability that Fieldgrove was her dad, according to the documents.

The father was sentenced to two years behind bars and one year on supervised release without contacting his daughter.

Both Kershner and her dad are also wanted on separate criminal charges in other counties related to the marriage. They are wanted in Adams County for alleged incest because they married there, and Kershner is wanted there for making a false statement under oath.

Kershner is due back in court on July 19, and her jury trial is set to begin on August 19. Her father does not have a court date yet because of his prison sentence.