Prosecutors: Mother Killed 17-Month-Old over Her Affair

A New Jersey mother suffocated her 17-month-old son using a cleaning wipe because she thought the infant was getting in the way while she was having an affair, prosecutors say.

Camden County prosecutors said during a detention hearing Wednesday that Heather Reynolds, 41, suffocated her son, Axel, using a cleaning wipe over his nose and mouth, WPIX reported.

Reynolds sobbed in court as her attorney argued she had nothing to do with her child’s death.

CBS Philly reported that police were called to her Gloucester Township home back in May 2018 after she ran outside screaming for help from her neighbors, holding her 17-month-old’s lifeless body.

Prosecutors say the infant had bruises on his mouth and nose and reeked of alcohol. Emergency personnel found the unresponsive 17-month-old on the home’s lawn.

Medical Examiner Gerald Feigin ruled at the time that the baby died by asphyxia, also known as suffocation, on June 7, 2018, after he discovered traces of a substance used in cleaning products in the boy’s body, the Daily Mail reported.

A grand jury indicted Reynolds on June 13, 2018, after hearing the evidence.

The judge ruled that the 41-year-old will remain in jail until her trial, as she faces a potential life sentence for charges of murder and child endangerment.