Islamic Teacher Who Sent Porn to 15-Year-Old Gets 10 Years

An Islamic teacher who taught at a mosque in Washington, DC, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for sending pornographic videos and committing a sex act with a 15-year-old over FaceTime.

The federal judge, in accordance with mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Virginia, sentenced Seitu Sulayman Kokayi, 30, to ten years in prison for exposing himself and persuading the 15-year-old girl to meet him for sex in a hotel room, the Washington Post reported last Friday.

“Your case is an unusual one,” Judge Leonie M. Brinkema told Kokayi at his recent sentencing. “You had an absolutely improper infatuation with this child, and you acted inappropriately on it.”

Prosecutors say Kokayi also showed interest in supporting Islamic State extremism.

“Kokayi promoted support for the Islamic State and other violent activity by sending videos and other jihadist propaganda to his students, family members, and friends,” officials said.

Attorneys for Kokayi argued that his interest in extremism and relationship with the girl were overblown, saying that he never exposed himself to the girl. The attorneys also argued that he shared propaganda to promote a discussion and had no intention of joining the Islamic State.

“These are the very things the founders sought to protect — religious speech and political speech. He’s not espousing terrorism; he’s not espousing violence,” said defense attorney Mark Petrovich.

In court, Kokayi, who also worked at the University of Maryland University College, said he had no one to blame but himself for his “shortcomings.”

“I have many shortcomings and I’ve committed many sins,” he said. “I blame no one but myself.”

Prosecutors pushed for a 25-year sentence, given that Kokayi tried to sway girls as young as 16 years towards extremism and send them sexually explicit content. But Brinkema did not consider that as part of her sentence due to the mandatory minimum.

Brinkema instead ordered that Kokayi serve 20 years of supervised release on top of his ten-year sentence and barred him from contacting terrorists or terrorist organizations.