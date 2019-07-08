Gay Pride Flag Set Afire Outside New York Gay Bar

A gay pride rainbow flag was set aflame outside a New York gay bar for the second time this year.

The incident occurred outside the Alibi Lounge on Monday morning, according to the bar’s owner, Alexi Minko. It is the second time since May that a gay pride flag hanging outside the bar was torched, the Associated Press reported.

“I have to say that what I find odd was the timing of both events,” Minko told the media. “One was at the beginning of Pride, and one was right at the end. One has to wonder if there’s a kind of message they’re trying to send.”

Minko added he pulled down the gay flags on July Fourth to avoid the constant barrage of fireworks thrown at the bar’s front door. But the owner added the bar received no specific threats during gay pride month.

New York police released video of the previous flag burning, but no suspects have been identified.

“Second time around, I’m really kind of in shock, I have to admit,” Minko said.

“Needless to say that we are at a loss of words. We’re shocked it will happen again so soon or that it would happen again period. Tonight, I have to say that we are all very sad about the whole situation,” the bar owner added.

