Police: Mother Had Children Ride in Swimming Pool on Car Roof

An Illinois mother was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly placed her two children on a car roof to hold down a swimming pool.

Police arrested Jennifer Janus Yeager, 49, and charged her with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child, two counts of reckless conduct, and was also cited for failing to secure an eight-year-old and a 16-year-old inside a vehicle, WTSP reported.

A concerned citizen told officers that a car was driving around with children inside an inflatable swimming pool around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Dixon Police Department said in a statement.

When police investigated, they discovered a white Audi with a light blue inflatable swimming pool driving westbound on Route 2 in Illinois, WIFR reported.

Yeager allegedly told officers she was driving into town to inflate the swimming pool at her friend’s house and had the kids ride on top of the empty pool on the way home to hold it in place.

Yeager was arrested at the scene, booked, and later released from custody after she posted bond.