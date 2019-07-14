A man who was accused of raping his one-year-old daughter and posting the video on the dark web for pedophiles has been sentenced to a 70-year prison term.

Bradenton, Florida, resident James Lockhart, 31, was handed the maximum sentence for his crimes on July 12 after pleading guilty to producing child pornography and other charges, the Daily Mail reported.

Lockhart, a former paramedic for the City of Bradenton, was arrested last October when a federal investigation pinpointed his home as the location that the horrendous video was uploaded to the Internet.

Using the names “StrangeWood” and “HardWood,” the convict had uploaded a series of four videos showing him sexually molesting his screaming child. Officials said the convict and the child in the video were identified by his ex-wife.

Investigators also said that Lockhart bragged about sexually abusing another child.

“Lockhart’s child pornography collection included infants and sadomasochistic and violent conduct,” Homeland Security agent Michael B. Cochran said in a statement. “This deviant committed the most horrible atrocities imaginable to a one-year-old child. HSI’s national and international partnerships have helped ensure that this predator will never again harm a child.”

During the investigation, which was part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood,” officials found over 4,000 child porn images in his possession as well as multiple videos.

