77-Year-Old Freed from Prison in 2014 Convicted of Second Murder

A 77-year-old inmate whom prison officials deemed too old to be a threat when he was released in 2014 for murder was convicted on Wednesday of carrying out a second murder.

A judge sentenced Albert Flick, 77, to 25 years behind bars in 1979 for stabbing his wife 14 times with their daughter present as a witness.

Flick was released in 2004 after serving a 25-year sentence but got sent back to jail in 2010 for an assault case in Portland where he was found guilty of assaulting a woman, WMTW reported.

But in 2014, prison officials released him again because he was “too old” to be considered a threat to society.

But history repeated itself for Flick, when in 2018, he stabbed a 48-year-old homeless mother in front of her children 11 times. The murder took place in Lewiston, Maine, in broad daylight after he had been stalking her for several days.

The jury from the most recent trial was not made aware of his rap sheet but they took 40 minutes to present a guilty verdict to the courtroom. The elderly man did not say anything throughout the trial and listened to his guilty verdict through headphones because he was so hard of hearing.

Flick is set to be sentenced in August and is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison because Maine does not have the death penalty.