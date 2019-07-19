Police: OK Man Charged with Raping Girl in McDonald’s Bathroom

An Oklahoma man was arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl on Tuesday in a McDonald’s restroom, police say.

Police in Midwest City, Oklahoma, arrested Joshua David Kabatra, 37, when a childcare worker reported that he had been in a restaurant bathroom with the child.

The tot had been at the McDonald’s with a childcare day trip, according to the Associated Press.

A police report notes that the suspect claimed that he was “just washing my hands,” in the bathroom with the little girl. But the child told investigators that the man assaulted in her genitals area

.

A spokesman for the restaurant said they are “deeply disturbed” by the incident and released a statement to the media.

“At McDonald’s, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers,” the restaurant’s statement read. “We are deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred at one of our Oklahoma restaurants earlier this week. We are fully cooperating with the police during their investigation. At this time, our thoughts are with the victim, and others impacted by this incident.”

Kabatra was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma City jail where he remains incarcerated.

Police have asked the public to come forward with any information on the suspect.

