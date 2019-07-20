Massachusetts Police Advise Criminals to ‘Hold Off’ Until Heatwave is Over

A Massachusetts police department is asking potential criminals to forgo committing any crimes until a heatwave has passed.

“Folks. Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” the Braintree Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity in this extreme heat is next-level henchmen status, but also very dangerous,” the post continued.

The department also encouraged residents to stay inside and enjoy other forms of entertainment until the heatwave is over.

“Stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the face app, practice karate in your basement. We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler,” the post stated.

The department concluded the post by signing it “Sincerely, The PoPo. PS: please no spoiler alerts. We’re just finishing season 2.”

Police in Malden, Massachusetts, wrote a similar post on Saturday, advising potential criminals to stay inside and out of the hot weather.

“HEAT ADVISORY: ALL CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IS BEING PUT ON HOLD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” the department wrote.

The post continued:

It is going to be extremely hot over the weekend. Malden Police is advising all criminals to stay inside until further notice. However, if you should choose to ignore the friendly advice, Malden Police officers are ready and staying hydrated to ensure that the great City of Malden is protected.

The department said the police would allow criminals to run from them if they decided to, but added that they would be following them in the comfort of their air-conditioned police cruisers.

“We may let you run in the heat for a bit, while we get closer to you in an AC equipped cruiser and plenty of water, but we’ll get you! Try to stay cool and in the pool,” the post concluded.

