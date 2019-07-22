Netflix, Hollywood Studios Cut Ties with Publicist Peggy Siegal over Jeffrey Epstein

Netflix, FX, Annapurna Pictures, and others are quickly cutting ties with the influential Peggy Siegal, who opened doors for accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Siegal is a Hollywood executive legend, known for her ruthless aggression as a movie promoter. Her services have commanded millions of dollars and reliably raked in influencers and awards voters for those rich enough to afford her. One of those people was registered sex offender and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Other companies are quickly severing their connection to Siegal as well. The belief is that, now associated with one of the highest-profile sex trafficking cases in history, Siegal’s name might turn from being a guarantor of success to public poison. No one wants to be connected — even second hand — with a man accused of arranging the rape of children on behalf of the elite.

Epstein has been connected to many high-profile celebrities and businessmen. He even has known links to both former President Bill Clinton and current commander-in-chief Donald Trump.

Siegal played an integral role in getting the disgraced financier into Hollywood “A-list” events, to make these connections. She has even reportedly allowed Epstein to pay her travel expenses. Now that Epstein may be looking to spend the remainder of his life behind bars for a long alleged history of grotesque crimes, the money yoking the two together is pulling Siegal down with him.

Of course, Siegal has spoken out in her defense, claiming that she was just as surprised as anyone. “Over the years I invited him to attend a handful of my events. I did not know at the time — and did not learn until recently — that he had been abusing underage girls,” Siegal told Variety, continuing:

That just wasn’t common knowledge. Had I known that he had been accused of abusing underage girls, I would not have maintained a friendship with him. I am horrified as each of these women come forward and the accusations mount. I am deeply embarrassed by my relationship with him and that I allowed him to use me.

Meanwhile, competitors like Andrew Saffir and Darin Pfeiffer are racing to fill the sudden vacuum, while Epstein’s tale continues its downward spiral. He has recently been denied bail after a search of his home revealed the suspicious contents of a safe.