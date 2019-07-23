Teen Allegedly Attacked Disabled Veteran with Shears, Pellet Gun

A teenager in Oklahoma is facing assault charges after he allegedly attacked a disabled veteran with shears, a pellet gun, and a ladder.

It began when the teen’s grandmother asked neighbor Tommy Smith to help calm her 19-year-old grandson Chaze Dugger down around 3 a.m. Sunday because he was breaking objects in her house, KFOR reported.

Once Smith arrived, he tried to calm him down. But he soon realized his efforts to calm the boy down were futile.

“Next thing I know chairs are flying, ladders are flying, the shears were flying and I was just trying at that point, trying to survive,” Smith told KXII.

Deputies say that over the next hour, Dugger used a pellet gun to shoot at Smith, threw knives in his direction, and hit him over the head with a ladder.

The teenager also allegedly punched Dugger and caused damage to his SUV.

“That’s not like Chaze. It’s really not,” said Smith, who has known Dugger since he was a young boy.

Despite his injuries and the damage to his vehicle, Smith said he does not want Dugger to go to prison.

“Don’t give up on our youth, do something for our youth,” Smith said.

Police say Dugger is facing assault charges, as well as a count of battery with a dangerous weapon. He also faces two counts of malicious injury to property. If convicted of the charges, he could face up to 13 years in prison.

A friend of Smith’s set up a GoFundMe page to help him with his expenses following the attack. The page has raised $140 out of its $2,500 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.