Uncle Having Alleged Affair with Niece Is Accused of Killing Her

Police arrested a man in Miami-Dade, Florida, on Friday after he allegedly shot and killed his niece with whom he was reportedly having an affair.

Miami-Dade police received a shots-fired call around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and found Winnie Mendoza’s body lying on the driveway outside her home in the 15000 block of SW 307th Street.

Police said Stephen Myers, 44, who is married to Mendoza’s aunt, was reportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the 21-year-old victim.

Reports state that Myers followed Mendoza home that morning and confronted her with a gun, demanding to know where she spent the night.

After a heated argument, Myers allegedly shot the victim multiple times then fled the scene. Police said he went home and reportedly told his wife that he had shot and killed her niece.

Police reports said Myers gave a full confession after his arrest, and he told them that Mendoza was “a good girl who worked 2 jobs.”

Mendoza’s uncle, Adrian Calderon, told reporters that the family feels awful about what happened.

“We are a big family and we feel terrible,” he said.

Mendoza’s family said she worked as a pharmacist assistant and was going to celebrate her 22nd birthday next month.

“She worked. She didn’t have any bad habits. All she did was work,” her aunt told reporters.

Myers is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces a second-degree murder charge.

Breitbart News reported a similar instance in June when a Nebraska woman was sentenced to nine months probation for marrying her biological father.

Samantha Kershner, 21, was initially charged with incest but she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor false reporting.

Her father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40, is prohibited from contacting his daughter and was sentenced to two years in prison and one year on supervised release.