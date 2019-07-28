Three Baltimore teenagers have been arrested and charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint as she was holding her five-week-old son in her arms, CBS Boston reported.

Raemiyah Haws, 19, was charged with armed robbery, assault, and theft. Taquan Benson, 16, was hit with the same charges as Haws and will also be charged as an adult. The third, a 15-year-old girl, will be charged as a juvenile despite that police said she pistol-whipped the victim.

The youngest was not publicly identified because she is a juvenile.

The victim said the three attacked her in South Baltimore on the 1700 block of Webster Street on the afternoon of July 23. One assailant grabbed her from behind while the others began taking her belongings. Then the youngest hit her with a gun that police later identified as a BB gun.

All three suspects were apprehended in the Inner Harbor, police reported.

The victim was treated at the scene by first responders and released. She suffered several cuts and abrasions.

