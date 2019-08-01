Feds in Michigan Capture ICE’s Most Wanted Human Trafficker

Federal agents in Michigan have nabbed the top human trafficker on the Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Most Wanted List, officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Darrick Bell, 50, at the Econo Lodge, a motel in Monroe, Michigan, an ICE official told the media, according to Fox News.

NEW: U.S. Marshals say they have nabbed Darrick Bell, 50, aka Tone or Ghost, wanted in connection with a human trafficking operation at the notorious, now-demolished Victory Inn on Michigan Ave. at the Detroit/Dearborn border. — Maryann Struman (@mastruman) August 1, 2019

The suspect, known as Tone or Ghost, was in possession of $12,000 in cash and cocaine, federal officers reported. A woman was also arrested at the same time.

An ICE spokesman said that Bell was linked to a raid in 2017 when a group of women were freed from a motel where they were drugged, beaten, and threatened while being forced into prostitution. But Bell escaped officials and has been on the run ever since.

With his apprehension this week, Bell and five others were charged under a nine-count indictment on sex trafficking, forced labor, drug trafficking, money laundering, and other charges.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.