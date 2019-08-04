Boy Thrown from Mall of America Balcony Leaves Intensive Care

The boy hurled from a Mall of America balcony in Minnesota has finally left the intensive care unit at a Minneapolis hospital, doctors confirmed Friday.

Five-year-old Landen Hoffman was at the mall in April with his family at the time of the attack.

Landen’s family added that the boy is ready to begin “the next phase of his recovery,” according to Fox News.

“The Lord is good, and we are thankful,” the family said in a statement. “We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery.”

The boy was thrown from the balcony by Emmanuel Aranda, a man whose family called “mentally ill.”

Aranda pleaded guilty after telling investigators that he went to the mall to “find someone to kill.”

Landen’s family also noted that the child still has a long way to go to recover fully.

“Our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong, and his spirit remains vibrant,” the family said on Thursday. “We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness, and the love this world has shown us throughout this journey. Thank You.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.