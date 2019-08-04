Police: Convicted Murderer Drowns Pedophile Inmate in Prison Toilet

A convicted pedophile was found dead in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday morning after reportedly being drowned in a toilet by a fellow prisoner.

David Oseas Ramirez, 56, who was convicted of molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2013, was being held at the Duval County Jail when police said a fight broke out between Ramirez and convicted murderer Paul Dixon, 43.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on social media on Tuesday outlining the event:

On July 30, 2019, around 11am, detectives were notified of a death that took place on the fifth floor of the Pre-Trial Detention Facility located at 500 E. Adams Street. The fifth floor is divided into two sides, east and west. This incident took place on Five East. The inmates that are housed on Five East are all sentenced and awaiting transfers to state prison or have returned for court proceedings. Homicide detectives are investigating a death in one of these cells. Foul play is suspected in reference to this death.

The Sheriff’s Office said the dormitory does in fact have surveillance cameras and that investigators are reviewing footage of the incident.

Reports state that Dixon, who is serving time for a murder he committed at age 17, is accused of beating Ramirez and then pushing his head into the toilet at the detention facility where the two were being held. He is now facing an additional murder charge.

“When men go to jail accused, convicted of hurting a child, there is no peace in jail,” said News4Jax crime and safety analyst Ken Jefferson. “They have to constantly watch over their back. They have to hope they can befriend someone to look out for them. To protect them.”

Assistant Chief Brian Kee said corrections officers were alerted to the fight on Tuesday morning and put the entire floor on lockdown. However, when paramedics arrived at the scene, they were unable to save the victim.

Officials said a third prisoner who witnessed the alleged murder is unwilling to co-operate with authorities at this time.