Police in Dayton, Ohio, announced Sunday morning a gunman who opened fire in a crowd was shot and killed in less than 60 seconds.

A man wearing body armor opened fire around 1 a.m. Sunday, shooting dozens of rounds on Dayton’s East Fifth Street which killed nine and injured at least 27 others, WLWT reported.

Local hospital representatives told the Associated Press that of those being treated for injuries, most suffered from gunshot wounds and lacerations. At least 15 of those wounded have been treated and released while several others remain in critical condition.

The unidentified gunman was carrying high-capacity magazines and a .223-caliber rifle when he carried out his attack, authorities said.

Police said authorities shot and killed the gunman less than a minute after he began firing his rifle.

“If Dayton police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute, hundreds of people could be dead in the Oregon District today,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Investigators have not released the identity of the shooter or found a motive.

Police Lt. Dan Carper said the shooting “could have been much, much worse” if it were not for the reaction time of first responders.

“As bad as this is, it could have been much, much worse, as I think everyone will become aware of here as more information unfolds,” Carper said.

This is the second mass shooting to take place in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, with many still reeling from a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 20 people and injured 26 others.