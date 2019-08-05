Twitter Account Allegedly Linked to Ohio Shooter Retweeted Doxxing of ICE Employees

The Twitter account that has been linked to the gunman behind the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning re-tweeted a list purporting to provide names of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees.

Twitter suspended the alleged account, @iamthespookster, on Sunday evening after several outlets had reported it belonged to the Ohio shooter, who murdered nine people and wounded dozens more before being fatally shot by police.

Screen-grabs of the @iamthespookster account showed tweets that supported socialism, opposed the election of Donald Trump, and backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president in the 2020 election.

The @iamthespookster account also re-tweeted a post by a Twitter user going by the name “@poohcowboy_drew,” who produced “a list of people who work for ICE” and encouraged readers to harass them into quitting their jobs.

The name on the @poohcowboy_drew account appears to have been changed, and its tweets have been protected from view by the owner of the account.

In addition, other tweets showed hostility toward ICE. One tweet from @iamthespookster urged, “Slice ICE tires.”

The @iamthespookster account also re-tweeted a similar post by another user, a tongue-in-cheek tweet urging followers to disable ICE vehicles:

The full tweet and image, showing a tire valve being severed by pliers, are provided below:

Hi folks, just sharing this image I just saw online to inform you all that this is ILLEGAL. DO NOT under any circumstances do this to vehicles used by ICE, CBP, or other similar organizations. Be sure to share and keep your friends from doing any such property destruction. pic.twitter.com/JztAcqW34i — Don't Blame Me I Voted for Vermin Supreme (@turnageb) July 3, 2019

Thus far, the mainstream media have avoided discussing the political views of the Ohio shooter. It is not known whether his views were the motivation for the shooting.

