Police: Four Dead in San Antonio Triple Murder-Suicide

San Antonio authorities confirmed four fatalities after responding to a call on Monday about a house that had been set on fire.

The first responders were called to the 7500 block of Dream Valley on the southwest side, near Millers Pond Park just after 6 p.m., according to local ABC affiliate KVUE.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that they found two bodies outside with gunshot wounds, dragged from inside the burning house by brave neighbors.

Upon entry into the home, two others were found dead, including the alleged gunman.

According to police, the victims were related to the gunman and include uncle Jose Guadalupe Hurtado, grandmother Felicitas Guillen, and mother Josefina H. Gonzalez.

PHOTOS: You can see several police cars and fire trucks here on Dream Valley. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Yz9H0nNst7 — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) August 5, 2019

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said his department was forced to fight the fire in a “defensive” manner because it was initially believed living people were barricaded inside, and he therefore had to wait for a SWAT team to secure the area.

Investigators are still attempting to find a motive for the crime.