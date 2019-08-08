Husband Allegedly Stabs Wife to Death at NYC Nail Salon

A man is accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death before embracing her dead body at a New York City nail salon where she worked.

The victim, identified as Iris Rodriguez, 35, had been at work at Tu S’tilo Salon and Spa on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when her estranged husband allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the chest in front of her co-workers, police told the New York Daily News.

“Move out of the way, move out of the way,” one officer said while at the scene. “Anyone who saw anything, stay here.”

Rodriguez was taken to Elmhurst Hospital before she died. Her 39-year-old husband was taken into custody and was brought to Elmhurst Hospital, where he remains as of Thursday morning, to treat a cut on his arm.

Rodriguez and her husband separated in January, but the husband reportedly became jealous when she began to see other men. Salon employees say Rodriguez worked there for about four years, WABC reported.

Iris Rodriguez leaves behind two sons, one who is eight years old and another who is a toddler. Police say they have not yet released the husband’s name because charges against him are pending.